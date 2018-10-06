Scaring is caring...at least when it comes to Ellen DeGeneres!

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host is all about having fun on her talk show, which means scaring her guests on a regular basis. Fans tune in to see what will happen when a celebrity gets scared and doesn't see it coming—and to see what gifts come during the 12 Days of Giveaways, duh—and we totally get it.

There is something about watching other people get freaked out when you know it's coming that is hilarious and calming. There are so many reasons why the Los Angeles based series is a finalist for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Daytime Talk Show of 2018 category and the screams from celebs are at the top of the list.

While you are deciding on which talk show will get your PCAs vote, take a look back at some of the greatest scare pranks that DeGeneres has pulled off over the past 15 seasons.