SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

See Which of Your Favorite TV Shows Are 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Nominees, Including This Is Us, Atlanta & More!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 8:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

NBC

TV fans get excited, because you can finally vote for your favorite show and actor ahead of 2018's E! People's Choice Awards.

As we all know, TV fans are some of the most dedicated fans around, so you know you want to grab your favorite couch-surfing attire and start voting for your No.1 series ASAP.

For those of you who don't know what we're talking about, the time has come for the E! People's Choice Awards nominees to be revealed.

Today, E! shared which TV shows are up for categories like The Drama Show of 2018—we're looking at you This Is Usand The Revival Show of 2018 (AKA any show from the '90s that is now back on TV).

Drama shows like The Walking Dead and The Good Doctor will not only be competing against This Is Us for the drama category, but all three are also up for The Show of 2018, which is a big deal.

Photos

2018 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

TV comedies are also up for The Show of 2018, including fan favorite series like The Big Bang Theory and Modern Family.

The CW's Riverdale has earned itself a few nominees as well for the upcoming award show, which airs on Sunday, Nov. 11 on E! and we cannot wait to see who the fans vote for to take home each and every trophy.

The PCAs are after all the people's show, where you vote and we just count the ballots and wait to see what the people are really watching and loving these days.

Check out all the TV shows nominated this year below, and make sure to cast your vote for your top series now!

The Walking Dead Season 9

AMC

The Walking Dead

The Show of 2018

The Drama Show of 2018

The Bingworthy Show of 2018

Supernatural

CW

Supernatural

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Gabrielle Anwar, Once Upon a Time

Once Upon A Time

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Article continues below

Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter

Netflix

Marvel's Jessica Jones

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Olivia Holt, Cloak & Dagger, Cloak and Dagger

Cloak and Dagger

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Sutton Foster, Younger

TVLand

Younger

The Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Article continues below

Ozark

Netflix'

Ozark

The Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Castle Rock

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Castle Rock

The Drama Show of 2018

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Killing Eve

The Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Article continues below

Henry Golding, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Nighttime Talk Show

Barack Obama, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

The Nighttime Talk Show

Real Time with Bill Maher, Leah Remini

HBO

Real Time with Bill Maher

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

Article continues below

Mindy Kaling, Conan O'Brien

teamcoco.com

Conan

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

Big Brother, Season 20

CBS

Big Brother

The Competition Show of 2018

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Reality Show of 2018

Article continues below

Teen Mom OG, Cast

MTV

Teen Mom

The Reality Show of 2018

Kristen Wiig, Arrested Development

20th Century Fox Television/Netflix

Arrested Development

The Revival Show of 2018

The X-Files 25th Anniversary

FX; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

X-Files

The Revival Show of 2018

Article continues below

Scandal

ABC

Scandal

The Drama Show of 2018

Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore

Netflix

The Santa Clarita Diet

The Comedy Show of 2018

Mom, Allison Janney, Anna Faris

CBS

Mom

The Comedy Show of 2018

Article continues below

WWE Raw

WWE

WWE Raw

The Show of 2018

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

NBC

This Is Us

The Show of 2018

The Drama Show of 2018

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Grey's Anatomy

The Show of 2018

The Drama Show of 2018

Article continues below

The Big Bang Theory

Michael Yarish/CBS

The Big Bang Theory

The Show of 2018

The Comedy Show of 2018

Sean Heyes, Will & Grace, Will and Grace

Will & Grace

The Show of 2018

The Comedy Show of 2018

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians_1502

E!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The Reality Show of 2018

Article continues below

Evan Rachel Wood, James Mardsen, Westworld

HBO

Westworld

The Drama Show of 2018

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale

The Drama Show of 2018

Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

The CW

Riverdale

The Drama Show of 2018

Article continues below

13 Reasons Why, Season 2

Netflix

13 Reasons Why

The Show of 2018

The Drama Show of 2018

The Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

ABC

The Good Doctor

The Show of 2018

The Drama Show of 2018

Oliver Stark, 9-1-1

9-1-1

The Show of 2018

The Drama Show of 2018

Article continues below

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

USA

The Sinner

The Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Leslie Jones, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live

The Comedy Show of 2018

Modern Family, 2017 Emmys

ABC

Modern Family

The Show of 2018

The Comedy Show of 2018

Article continues below

Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

ABC/Eric McCandless

Black-ish

The Comedy Show of 2018

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Netflix

Orange Is the New Black

The Comedy Show of 2018

Ted Danson, D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

NBC

The Good Place

The Comedy Show of 2018

Article continues below

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Atlanta

The Comedy Show of 2018

Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Eric Liebowitz courtesy of Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The Comedy Show of 2018

The Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Insecure, Season 3, Issa Rae

Merie W. Wallace/Courtesy of HBO

Insecure

The Comedy Show of 2018

Article continues below

American Idol

ABC

American Idol

The Competition Show of 2018

The Revival Show of 2018

Trading Spaces

TLC

Trading Spaces

The Revival Show of 2018

One Day at a Time Season 2

Netflix

One Day at a Time

The Revival Show of 2018

Article continues below

Queer Eye

Netflix

Queer Eye

The Reality Show of 2018

The Revival Show of 2018

The X-Files

Fox

X-Files

The Revival Show of 2018

Love Connection, Andy Cohen

FOX

Love Connection

The Revival Show of 2018

Article continues below

Photos

See More From 2018 PCAs: TV Series Nominees

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Apple News , Awards , TV , This Is Us
Latest News
David Henrie, Maria Cahill Henrie

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie and Maria Cahill Expecting Baby Girl

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Check out the 2018 PCAs Female Music Artist Nominees, Including Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Taylor Swift

Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Drake, Jay-Z and Keith Urban Are Just a Few of the Fab Male Artists Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards: See the Rest Here!

Captain Marvel

Brie Larson Looks Powerful in Captain Marvel First Look

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Fires Back: I'm "Not Acting" as If Tristan Thompson "Didn't Cheat"

LAW & ORDER: SVU

Why You Shouldn't Dismiss Law and Order: Hate Crimes Just Yet

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

2018 PCAs: Check out Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown and More Television Star Nominees

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.