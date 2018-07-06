Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
In celebration of Independence Day, many celebs showed us their most explosive outfits. For starters, Kris Jenner's knockout ensemble for General Public x RH launch party was just too bomb—to say the least. The flowing silk-red coat paired with her flared blue trousers was not only patriotic but sophisticated enough to wear year round. Let's not forget about those stylish black frames and golden chains. It's safe to say this look suits anyone from the chic office boss to the haute couture night crawler.
On a fancier note, Kelly Rowland was the light of the Logie Awards this week in a stunning silver-halter dress by Alin Le Kal. This gown was fierce, fabulous and foil-inspired, featuring a shiny metallic sheen, sexy side slit and don't get us started on the flowing, sparkling train.
Stars like Priyanka Chopra and Kristin Cavallari took a more street-style approach on dresses: wearing bright colors and patterned mini dresses to show off some leg.
Whether through color, pattern or sparkle, every celeb channeled their inner fashion firecracker this week. Keep scrolling to see the best dressed celebs of the week and take our poll!
Pippa Middleton
Kate Middleton's sister does casual so well in a sweet all-white frock dress paired with blue strap-up sandals and a straw hat.
Victoria Beckham
The designer never looked so street-style chic in these oversize linen trousers, a white V-neck top and black frames.
Priyanka Chopra
The actress stuns in this sexy belted red mini dress paired with a white handbag and golden heels.
Charlotte Riley
This "Swimming with Ray" actress stuns in this layered ruffle Oscar de la Renta dress with an accent bow and black heels to match.
Melania Trump
The first lady struts in style with this gorgeous blue patterned Ralph Lauren dress, cinched in the waist with a statement Alexander McQueen red belt.
Natalie Dormer
The star was all about red this day: red pinstripe suit, red heels, red shirt, red lip. We are so here for this red-hot look.
Kristin Cavallari
The reality show veteran played it sweet and simple with this plunging stripped mini dress and coat set by Alexander Wang. The look could be paired with heels, sneakers, or for the daring fashionistas, ditch the coat and throw on a pair of sandals for the ultimate summer look.
Kelly Rowland
For an extra spark with this look, opt for a pulled-back hairstyle and sport the most gaudy earnings you can find—you'll be nothing less than red-carpet ready with this look.
Kris Jenner
The mom of six stepped out in a fabulous red trench coat and some dark blue wide-leg trousers to slay our lives. The momager paired her look with a white shirt and shoes, but to switch it up, you could rock anything from jeans to shorts and sneakers. And for some extra flavor, get some cool golden accents chains like the reality star.