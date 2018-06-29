Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Easy does it.
Finding a dress for your next formal event can be stressful, but Jennifer Lawrence proves even simple looks can make an impact. The Red Sparrow actress wore a classic, black slip dress to a private dinner celebrating artist Prune Nourry. Paired with a dramatic smoky eye, the look came together to top our Best Dressed list of the week.
In similar fashion, Bella Hadid visited Rome in a slinky silhouette. However, the dress came to life with its gilded coloring and high slit. Subtle, this look was not, but you'll appreciate the high-voltage appeal.
For a more casual take on the minimalistic trend, La La Anthony looked the best she ever has, in a two-piece, bodycon ensemble that displayed her curves for days.
Not every celeb sported simple offerings. To see the best dressed celebs of the week, keep scrolling. And don't forget to vote in our poll below!
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
La La Anthony
The TV personality never looked so good, wearing a two-piece ensemble showing off all her curves and blonde tresses.
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Amy Adams
The Sharp Objects actress was all smiles while out in New York City promoting her new HBO series. We love how the floral dress matches her shoes!
Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Bvlgari
Bella Hadid
The model came dripping in Versace gold at a BVLGARI dinner party in Rome.
Splash News
Victoria Beckham
This is what a Target staffer would like if re-imagined by Post Spice.
Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
The model sat front row at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show in a floral number by the brand,
Splash News
Heidi Klum
Who's ready for summer? The supermodel sure looks like it. Here's a seasonal trend you'll want to try, stat.
Gotham/GC Images
Kat Graham
The Vampire Diaries actress' dress exudes a dark romance and whimsy, thanks to the high-low hem.
Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images
Emilia Clarke
The Mother of Dragons looked quintessentially British in a pale-pink ensemble for co-star Kit Harington's nuptials to Rose Leslie.
Splash News
Dua Lipa
The "One Kiss" singer proves you can wear a pair of casual shorts beyond a Netflix-and-chill kind of occasion. In fact, these summer shorts trends are all the rage right now.
Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence
The Red Sparrow actress proves you can never go wrong with a classic black slip dress.
