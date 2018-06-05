Shutterstock
by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 8:32 AM
Shutterstock
The Met Gala might be fashion's biggest night of the year, but the CFDA Awards is definitely a close second.
On Monday, stars stepped out in New York City for the 2018 CFDA Awards and when they hit the red carpet they didn't disappoint. The Council of Fashion Designers of America was founded in 1981 and recognizes the best and brightest contributions to the fashion industry and therefore celebrities of all kinds are always in attendance.
This year, the evening was hosted by Issa Rae and Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Diane Von Furstenberg were among those being honored. When it comes to the actual fashions that the models, actresses, designers and more were wearing to the event they shined bright and made bold statements.
While some stars took a few fashion risks like Gigi Hadid who donned a bold catsuit, other celebs opted for simple and less intense looks. Campbell for example made a statement in a red-fringe Calvin Klein look that dazzled without being too much. Fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous in red as well, but she sported a Tommy Hilfiger shimmer blazer-style shorter dress instead of a longer gown.
Riverdale star Camila Mendes rocked an out of this world frock by Reem Acara that we can't stop thinking about. Kourtney Kardashian supported her little sis Kim at the event and made us do a double take with her sparkly pantsuit by Christian Siriano. Kendall Jenner was also in attendance at the Brooklyn Museum (where the event took place) and stunned in a fur number by Alexandre Vauthier with sleek Jimmy Choo heels to match.
Other style stars from the night include Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who wore all black and looked sleek as usual together as they walked the carpet. Lupita Nyong'o showed off her killer fashion sense with a more Avant-garde look that we are major fans of. The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer stole the show in a custom mint dress with jeweled embellishments by Tanya Taylor.
13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford took a more edgy approach to the night wearing a black-and-white blazer with red cuffs on the sleeves and sleek black pant. Sarah Paulson on the other hand brought spring to the carpet with her floral frock and blush pink clutch and we're in love with the whole look.
To see the best looks from this year's CFDA Awards keep reading. Vote for your favorite ensemble of the night below and prepare yourself for some serious fashion envy!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Fresh off of attending iHeartRadio's Wango Tango in Los Angeles, the supermodel jets off to New York for the star-studded event in Tommy Hilfiger.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Riverdale star's red carpet look is out of this world thanks to the Reem Acra dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
After posing for solo shots, the "I Bet" singer walks the carpet with designer Paul Andrew.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Before presenting the Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, the actress shows off her own special look that includes Repossi jewelry.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The supermodel deserves a round of applause for her colorful, unique red carpet look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In her first CFDA Awards red carpet appearance, the model sports chic Alexander Wang.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kendall Jenner support sister Kim who will be honored at the star-studded show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Before receiving the Fashion Icon Award, the world famous supermodel stuns in her red carpet look.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Star Wars star doesn't disappoint once again in her dress for the evening.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Straight off a plane from London, the actress makes her way down the carpet in Maison de Mode.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Before receiving the first ever CFDA Influencer Award, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star works the red carpet while wearing Rick Owens.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Musicians represent! The "Gangsta" singer adds some special color to the carpet in her head-to-toe yellow look.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The View co-host switches up her signature style for a bright, colorful look from designer Christian Siriano.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrives to support sister and honoree Kim Kardashian.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The former America's Next Top Model star poses for photos in between walking with designer Tommy Hilfiger.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
After posing for photos, the Portuguese model walks the red carpet with her fashionable date J. Mendel.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Insecure star, who is the first female host in the past 10 years, wows in blue.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The supermodel and designer shows off her ensemble from Vera Wang.
Article continues below
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The actress' sequinned tuxedo has the fashion community talking for all the right reasons.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
We have no reasons to complain about the 13 Reasons Why star's look for the annual award show.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The model and Victoria's Secret Angel opts for a dark black suit during her evening out.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Before receiving the International Award, the fashion designer shows off another impressive design.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The model AKA Golden Barbie goes for a bold eye as she works her black dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The fashion designer wows in white at one of her favorite annual date nights of the year. She completes her look with David Webb Jewels.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Michael Kors deserves credit for designing the model's successful look on the red carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The Womenswear Designer of the Year nominees step out for a rare red carpet appearance at the Brooklyn Museum.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The Orange Is the New Black and Jane the Virgin star delivers a pop of color to the star-studded red carpet.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Pink power! The Glee star opts for an over-the-shoulder dress for the star-studded event.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year nominee has a lot to celebrate at the evening event.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
While all eyes may be on the actress' Lela Rose dress, we can't help but stare at her nails from Gina aka "The Hand."
Article continues below
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
"@Sarahshetter & I are ready! @cfda awards, here we come!" the actress shared on Instagram before sparkling on the red carpet.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The fashion journalists prove they have an eye for great design at New York City's annual event.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Hollywood actress wears an ocean blue suit while attending the Brooklyn Museum.
Article continues below
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The pregnant supermodel glows in her black dress that also reveals a bit of leg for the camera.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star works with Edie Parker to perfect her red carpet look.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
After documenting her makeup routine featuring Too Faced, Fenty Beauty and MAC, the supermodel and proud mom steps out onto the red carpet.
Article continues below
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
It's a girls night for the model who got ready with fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The Hollywood actress heads to the Big Apple to celebrate the very best in fashion.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The model and actress adds a floral print to her black dress.
Article continues below
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Crop top goals! The model is set to enjoy the night with date Brandon Maxwell.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
After perfecting looks for several attendees, the fashion designer can pose for photos and show off her very own look.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
"Celebrating one of the biggest nights in fashion with my date @jasonwu," the model shared on Instagram. "This gown is months in the making and I LOVE it."
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In addition to her blue outfit, the model decided to put some of the soft color in her hair.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The Dance Moms alumna works a little black dress for the evening event.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Handmaid's Tale star wears a custom Tanya Taylor mint dress with tonal crystal embellishments.
Article continues below
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Pretty in pink! The Black-ish star arrives to the Brooklyn Museum with a pop of color.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The Homeland star looks like a red carpet pro in her black dress and matching heels.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Before Ocean's 8 hits theatres everywhere, the actress takes time to attend fashion's big awards show.
Article continues below
Law and Order: SVU Will Run As Long As Mariska Hargitay Wants to Play Benson, A Role She's Still "Deeply" Inspired By
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?