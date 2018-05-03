by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 3, 2018 2:21 PM
Have you ever thought you resemble a superhero? Are you a fan of all-things Avengers? Do you already have an alter ego thought up and ready to go? Then you need to take our Avengers quiz right away.
With Avengers: Infinity War in theaters and breaking records, we've been feeling, let's just say, a little bit more super lately. Really, who could blame us? Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr.., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and more co-stars have been spotted everywhere recentlypromoting this movie and it feels like superheroes are walking amongst us, which we're not complaining about.
It's about time that we figured out which superhero is in each of us.
Whether it's Iron Man (AKA you're an intelligent person, who likes to lead and not follow) or Scarlett Witch (AKA you make things change around you with witch-like precision), being any Avenger is pretty badass.
Now's the time to find out which Avenger is hidden inside you. Take our quiz below and find out if you've really been a Thor all these years, or if the Hulk is more your style. Then vote in round three of our Ultimate Superhero Tournament!
Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!