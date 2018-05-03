SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
Find Out Which Avenger You Are With Our Superhero Personality Quiz!

by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 3, 2018 2:21 PM

Have you ever thought you resemble a superhero? Are you a fan of all-things Avengers? Do you already have an alter ego thought up and ready to go? Then you need to take our Avengers quiz right away.

With Avengers: Infinity War in theaters and breaking records, we've been feeling, let's just say, a little bit more super lately. Really, who could blame us? Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr.., Scarlett JohanssonMark Ruffalo and more co-stars have been spotted everywhere recentlypromoting this movie and it feels like superheroes are walking amongst us, which we're not complaining about.

It's about time that we figured out which superhero is in each of us.

Avengers: Infinity War Stars Play Hilarious Game of Mad Libs

Whether it's Iron Man (AKA you're an intelligent person, who likes to lead and not follow) or Scarlett Witch (AKA you make things change around you with witch-like precision), being any Avenger is pretty badass.

Now's the time to find out which Avenger is hidden inside you. Take our quiz below and find out if you've really been a Thor all these years, or if the Hulk is more your style. Then vote in round three of our Ultimate Superhero Tournament!

Which Avenger Are You?

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

The Avengers Set Is All Giggles

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Sweet 16
Pick your favorite superhero:
5.9
2.4
12.3
7.0
8.6
1.3
10.4
1.1
2.3
4.3
2.1
2.3
11.8
3.2
4.2
20.9

