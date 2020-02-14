Rom-Com Movie Tournament: And the Winner Is...

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 6:00 AM

The results are finally in!

36 contenders kicked off our tournament to find out which film is the best romantic comedy ever and now, four rounds later, we are ready to crown the winner!

From our finalists, coming in third was the modern take on a Shakespearean classic with 10 Things I Hate About You

Your votes then determined that our runner-up was the charming, Southern love story Sweet Home Alabama.

As for the winner? With 41% of the vote, you sounded off that Pretty Woman is the victor!

The Julia Robertsand Richard Gere classic, with its insanely quotable lines and unforgettable fashion, is a great choice to enjoy the bragging rights for best rom-com.

To truly celebrate the occasion, we'd suggest that after a romantic date with your significant other or among your friends at a Galentine's Day celebration, you throw on the film to honor its win.

Read

The Enduring Appeal of Julia Roberts: How the Pretty Woman Star Became the Queen of Hollywood and Has Ruled Ever Since

We think it would be a big mistake, huge to do anything else.

