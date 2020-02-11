Rom-Com Movie Tournament: Top Three! Vote for Which Film Deserves the Title of Best Romantic Comedy Ever

by Kelsey Klemme | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 6:00 AM
Your final suitors have been selected!
After a whopping 36 films entered the competition to be named the best romantic comedy film ever, only three titles remain.
You voted loud and clear round after round to get to this trio of finalists but you'll need to sound off one final time to turn one of these nominees into the victor!
So, which films made the cut?
Starting us off is the sassy and insanely quotable Sweet Home Alabama, the Southern love story that makes us want to find that person that we can kiss anytime we want.
Next up is the modern take on Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew with 10 Things I Hate About You. If you're a sucker for public serenades and heartfelt poems, this one is sure to nab your vote.
Finally, we have Pretty Woman, a film remembered for its iconic quotes, outfits and love story. From clapping whenever Julia Roberts' says "big mistake, huge" to crying when she and Richard Gere "rescue" one another, it's a classic for a reason.
Any of these options are great romantic comedies, but only one can be the best.
Sound off in the poll below of which one you want to see be crowned with the honor.
On Valentine's Day, we'll announce the winner so that later that night when you're with your significant other, or throwing a Galentine's Day party, you'll know exactly what rom-com to throw on!
Watch E!'s Valentine's Day mini-marathon of Fifty Shade of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker Friday starting at 4 p.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?