Nothing puts us in the holiday spirit better than a classic movie!

You weighed in and voted that How the Grinch Stole Christmas was the Best Family Holiday Movie ever, and now it's time to vote for which nostalgic picture deserves the title for Best Classic Holiday Movie.

Whether these films remind you of past holidays with the family or their familiarity just brings you joy, there are a few movies that crop up around this time of year that are required viewing and it's up to you to determine which is the best of all.

Perhaps you are partial to saying "you'll shoot your eye out, kid" whenever A Christmas Story pops up on your TV Guide. Then again, some of you may like to go way, way back to the '40s for flicks like It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street.

There's also the classics that make us laugh, too, like Kevin McCallister's booby traps in Home Alone, Steve Martin and John Candy's friendship in Planes, Trains and Automobiles or the many incidents that go wrong for the Griswold family in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.