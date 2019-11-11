EXCLUSIVE!

See Gwen Stefani, Pink and More of the Best Glambot Moments From the 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 12:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The fashion at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards was next level and now is your chance to see every detail of all the night's best looks.

There is no denying that celebrities were bringing their fashion A-game to the award show that celebrates the best in movies, music, television and pop culture. From performer Kelsea Ballerini to People's Champion Pink, the PCAs red carpet was filled with #stylegoals.

All of your favorite stars were ready for their style close up when they stopped by E!'s exclusive Glambot. Did you see The Competition Contestant of 2019 Hannah Brown's body-hugging burgundy dress? Or Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams flaunting their love during their Glambot moment?

We couldn't get enough of Gwen Stefani who rocked a white strapless Vera Wang gown for her night at the People's Choice Awards where she was honored as The Fashion Icon of 2019.

Doug the Pug, who took home the prize for The Animal Star of 2019, proved that everyone needs a glam shot!

Read

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Check out the video above for all the best moments that the Glambot captured from this year's show and don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. tonight for more from the People's Choice Awards.

Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Celebrities , Awards , Red Carpet , Entertainment , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.