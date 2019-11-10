Pink was named the People's Champion of 2019—and for countless good reasons.

"My dad's nickname when I was little was Mr. Cause," the Grammy winner, activist (PETA and UNICEF to name a couple of her causes) and nascent winemaker—joined by husband Carey Hart and their children, Willow and Jameson—explained to Jason Kennedy on E! Live From the Red Carpet before the show. "He was a letter writer. I was marching on Washington with him and the other veterans, and doing car washes and homeless dinners on Thanksgiving. It's just important. I don't like bullies and I don't like injustice, and I have a big mouth and the thick skin to be able to fight battles. There's a lot to be done right now. The time is now."

She expanded on that message inside after Alex Morgan, a member of the World Cup-winning U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, handed her that statue.

"Tell me one person can't make a difference," Pink challenged the audience. "I am a dumbass derelict from Doylestown (Penn.), and I have managed to change a little part in my little world— and there is so much to be done. I don't care about your politics. I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people that don't have what you have. Help them get it. There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help.

"Stop fighting each other and help each other. Get together with your friends and change the f--king world."

See? You never know when it's going to happen, you just know that it will.