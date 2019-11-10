Tony Stark would be proud!
Robert Downey Jr. was a big winner at tonight's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, taking home the trophy for Male Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame.
The 54-year-old actor, who played Iron Man AKA Tony Stark in the Marvel franchise, kept his acceptance speech short but made sure to honor several important figures.
"Well look, I just got to come up here and open the show so I'll just say thank you Disney, thank you Marvel, thank you Russo brothers," he said. "And most of all, to the late, great Stan Lee, this is for you, buddy."
Downey Jr. opened tonight's PCAs to honor Kevin Hart, who won The Comedy Act of 2019. This was Hart's first official public appearance since his near fatal car crash in September.
"First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," Kevin shared. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me."
Hart also thanked his loyal fans, concluding, "You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers your energy, your support. It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time."
Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!