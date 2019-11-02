Right before the credits roll on Late Night, Mindy Kaling's refreshing and hilarious movie about a woman who is a fish-out-of-water writing for a late night television show, the camera pans over a diverse writer's room bustling with women and people of color. It's a sharp contrast from the film's beginning, where white, cis male staff writers had been the only perspective of the fictional show until Kaling's character arrived.

The final shot is a feel-good moment that comes after watching Kaling's character, Molly Patel, prove over and over to her boss (played by Emma Thompson) and bro-y co-workers that expanding their show's voice to be inclusive actually made it stronger.

While the movie may be a fictional comedy, Kaling's real-life career path hasn't been so different. Prior to becoming the award-winning star we know her for, the actress had to pave her own path on her way to the top, just like her Late Night character.

And now, she's making sure that path is open for others, too.