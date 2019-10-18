by Stephanie Wenger & Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 10:52 AM
Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad are celebrating their second PCAs nomination!
The Scrubbing In hosts are up again for The Pop Podcast at this year's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards which they won last year.
E! News exclusively caught up with the real-life best friends turned podcast hosts at their Scrubbing In PCAs voting party at The Lobster in Santa Monica on Thursday and the pair couldn't believe they received another nomination for their show.
"We just thought that since we won last year, we would not be included this year so I think we were both very honored and surprised in the best way to be listed again but also with some heavy hitters," Tilley shared.
"Our listeners, we might be small in numbers but they are mighty. Our listeners are so loyal and so dedicated and they show up in life. When we were nominated, I thought, they show up," Rad added.
E! News: First and foremost 2018 PCA winners, where do you keep last year's trophy?
Tilley: We were supposed to have on and off weeks with the award, but Tanya has taken it upon herself to keep it at her place.
Rad: Here's the thing. I have a nook on the stairwell and something special needs to go in there. As campaign manager, I felt as though it was a nice spot to have it, but I'm willing to give it to your home for a week.
E! News: Can you take us back to the day you found out you were nominated for the second time. What was your reaction?
Tilley: We just thought that since we won last year, we would not be included this year so I think we were both very honored and surprised in the best way to be listed again but also with some heavy hitters.
Rad: Our listeners, we might be small in numbers but they are mighty. Our listeners are so loyal and so dedicated and they show up in life. When we were nominated, I thought, they show up.
Scrubbing In's Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad Make a Sweet Post-PCAs Acceptance Speech for Their Pop Podcast Win
E! News: What keeps you motivated and excited to do your podcast week after week?
Tilley: We always say its very rare for friends to do a podcast together. I think normally you do a podcast together and maybe you grow into becoming best friends. But starting out as best friends, I think we just had a unique combination so it really feels like we're getting to catch up on our week and then at the same time, everyone else gets to hear it too.
Rad: I think there's something beautiful about the fact that there's something about each of us that someone can relate to or latch onto and I think that's very special.
E! News: Last year, your podcast message was kindness is cool. Does that still stand today?
Tilley: I would say kindness is cool times a million because over this last year, we have realized how valuable and important our listeners are.
Rad: Everybody is included. Everyone is welcome to the party. You can sit with us.
