Whether you are a cinephile maxing out your Moviepass or someone just looking for an air-conditioned room on scorching days, the summer box office is the peak time to head to the movies.

By now, you've probably seen July's biggest blockbusters, such as The Lion King and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, and thankfully there is no slowing down at the cinemas this month either.

The highly-anticipated Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw kicks off the month, giving fans of the franchise a new movie after two years since Fate of the Furious (and amid inter-cast drama). The high-octane flick however is just the beginning.

August has something for everyone from summertime shark thrillers like 47 Meters Down: Uncaged to a hilariously R-rated coming of age story with Good Boys.

We're excited for some book-to-movie adaptations too, like the seriously spooky Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and a quirky adventure in Where'd You Go, Bernadette?