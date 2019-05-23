Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: And the Winning Duo Is...

by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 23, 2019 7:13 AM

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Blake Horstmann

Bachelor Nation, can we get your attention?

May has been The Bachelorette month in our world, following the premiere of season 15 of the series with Hannah Brown. It has also been a month dedicated to couples who have found love thanks to being on any, or all, of the Bachelor shows and its spinoffs.

Now, what we really need to know is, whether or not it's a Bachelorette alum and her man or a winning Bachelor couple that you guys think is the hottest duo of them all.

In case you missed it, at the beginning of the month we kicked off our Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament with 23 amazing couples from all around Bachelor Nation. Week after week your votes narrowed it down until there were only two power couples remaining.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph pushed out original Bachelorette star Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, while Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick beat out Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine (Giudici) Lowe to make it into the final round.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick the Next Bachelor Power Couple?

This week, Underwood and Randolph battled it out for the final rose against Bristowe and her man Tartick and the competition was tough.

After tallying the votes we finally have a winner!

The final rose (shall they chose to accept it) goes to...Kaitlyn and Jason!

Congrats you two lovebirds, we hope you enjoy being No.1 by toasting with a glass or two of wine and filling your homes with roses.

Thank you all for voting!

PS: The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

