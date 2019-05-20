Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which Remaining Duo Deserves the Final Rose?

Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Mon., May. 20, 2019 8:10 AM
Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Bachelor Nation, we need you!
The time has come for fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to vote for the best couple in the franchise. When May kicked off we started our Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament with 23 hot couples from all around Bachelor Nation that were currently an item.
Now, after a few weeks of voting you've narrowed it down to the last two couples. Last week, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph faced off against Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, and the newest winning couple from The Bachelor managed to edge out the OG Bachelorette star and her husband.
Bachelor Nation super couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick might be new to the dating game, but they are beloved, which is why they knocked off Bachelor favorite Sean Loweand his wife Catherine (Giudici) Lowe to make it to the final round.
Now the question is, who will win it all?
Will the latest Bachelor star and his love be able to beat out fan-favorite Bachelorette alum and her new beau (who she met through the franchise)? We will know the answer soon, and it's all up to you!
Cast your vote for which Bachelor Nation couple deserves the final rose below, and get ready to find out once and for all which pair is No.1 in the hearts of the franchise's fans.
Voting for the final round ends on Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT.
The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?