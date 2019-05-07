Lights, Camera, Fashion! Which Celeb Rocked the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., May. 7, 2019 7:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kendall Jenner, The 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Fashion's biggest night has come to an end, but don't worry, because there's still a lot to talk about. The biggest thing on our list...who won the red, or shall we say, pink carpet?

On Monday, stars from all over the modeling, fashion and entertainment world gathered in New York City to attend the 2019 Met Gala. This year's theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and boy oh boy was it good.

As celebrities walked the pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art many caused us to do a double take and more than a few gave us serious style envy with their fashion choices.

From Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner who both donned Versace gowns with feathers of some sort—Kendall in bright orange and Kylie in lavender—to Zendaya, who lit up the carpet (literally) with her Cinderella-inspired dress, there was a lot to see throughout the night.

Read

Met Gala 2019 After-Parties: All the Looks You Didn't See on the Red Carpet

Men like Harry Styles in Gucci and Billy Porter in The Blonds made quite the arrival at their first-ever Met Gala and we already can't wait to see what they show up in next year.

Will Styles rock another see-through top, or will he go even bolder like Porter did with his Egyptian-inspired ensemble? We will just have to wait and see!

Stars like Riverdale's Lili Reinhart (in Salvatore Ferragamo shorts and an off-the-shoulder top) and Constance Wu (in Marchesa) stunned from the moment they arrived and both looks left their mark on fashion fans.

Of course, you can't forget Met Gala staples like Gisele Bundchen, who opted for a sustainable gown by Dior, and Emma Stone, who shinned in a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Theo Wargo/WireImage

There was also Gal Gadot, who rocked Givenchy Haute Couture and Ryan Murphy, who donned a fierce Christian Siriano number that we can't stop talking about.

Both stars made a serious impression with their outside-the-box choices that fit in perfect with the campy vibes.

The night of course started with a bang courtesy of Lady Gaga with what felt like a live art performance on the carpet, which consisted of her changing from one Brandon Maxwell gown/creation to another, and we're not sure we'll ever stop reliving it in our heads.

To see all of the best looks from this year's event, keep scrolling.

Make sure to vote for the ensemble you think took over the 2019 Met Gala below and then get ready to revamp your wardrobe ASAP!

Zendaya, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Zendaya

The former Disney Channel star was a full-on princess in her Tommy Hilfiger Cinderella-inspired ballgown. She stole the show when her dress not only lit up, but she dramatically dropped her glass slipper on the pink carpet.

Bella Hadid, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid made everyone do a double take when she debuted a new 'do on the carpet and showed some skin in this jeweled, cut-out Moschino by Jeremy Scott design.

Rami Malek, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rami Malek

The Oscar-winning actor donned a Saint Laurent suit at the high-fashion event complete with Cartier jewels.

Article continues below

Emily Blunt, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Emily Blunt

The Mary Poppins Returns actress was radiant in a golden gown with floral details by Michael Kors Collection. She also showed off a matching gold headpiece by Stephen Jones and custom Sam Edelman sandals.

Emma Stone, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Imagess

Emma Stone

The Oscar-winning actress slayed the pink carpet in a silver, jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton.

Ciara, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ciara

The "Level Up" singer wore a bold custom emerald gown by Dundas with feathered hem, gloves, belt and matching choker. Her House of Malakai crystal headpiece and Gianvitto Rossi sandals added to the great look.

Article continues below

Gisele Bundchen, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen was a pink goddess as she twirled at the 2019 Met Gala in a sustainable custom design by Dior.

Gal Gadot, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star served looks while posing at this year's most fashionable event in Givenchy.

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie Jenner

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister pulled out all the stops in this lavender, feather-sleeved, mermaid Versace look that we are in total awe of.

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner

Model Kendall Jenner looked to Cher to inspire her orange, fully-feathered Las Vegas showgirl looking gown by Versace.

Constance Wu, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians star gave off major 1920s vibes in this glamorous Marchesa pearl and crystal gown.

Zoe Saldana, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Zoe Saldana

The Avengers: Endgame actress dazzled on the steps of the Met Gala and gave us major '70s vibes in this glitzy gown.

Article continues below

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale vixen channeled her inner Marie Antoinette with this pastel work of art by Salvatore Ferragamo, consisting of shorts, a silk off-the-shoulder top and killer train.

Darren Criss, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Darren Criss

Hello, Camp master! Darren Criss stunned in a killer suit jacket and fierce makeup.

Celine Dion, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Céline Dion

The iconic singer was a sight to see in Oscar de la Renta at the 2019 Met Gala. Seriously, just look at that headpiece. 

Article continues below

Ryan Murphy, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ryan Murphy

The TV writer and producer rocked the pink carpet in a custom sequinned and pearl embroidered cape and silk suit by Christian Siriano and we are still in awe of the whole look. 

Natasha Lyonne, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

The Russian Doll star pulled off an epic blue and white jumpsuit that we can't stop talking about.

Laverne Cox, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox turned heads on the carpet in a gorgeous Christian Siriano black, dramatic gown.

Article continues below

Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Harry Styles

As another 2019 Met Gala co-chair, Harry Styles made a statement on the carpet tonight, during his first Met Gala ever, in a sheer Gucci blouse, with just the right amount of ruffles and sleek black pant to match.

Billy Porter, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Billy Porter

The Pose star arrived in style, and on the shoulders of six shirtless men, in a glam ensemble worth of an Egyptian god. The golden look is a custom outfit by The Blonds and includes a catsuit, 10-foot wings, a headpiece and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. 

Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Serena Williams

The tennis star donned a neon yellow gown with puffy sleeves and pink accent details by Versace with matching Nike sneakers.

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born actress kicks off the Met Gala red carpet with her over-the-top pink gown by Brandon Maxwell that has the parachute train to end all trains...and it was just the beginning of her Camp looks.

2019 Met Gala: Best Dressed
Which star rocked the 2019 Met Gala?
20.3%
1.1%
0.0%
1.5%
2.2%
1.5%
0.7%
2.6%
11.1%
22.5%
3.0%
0.0%
1.1%
0.0%
4.4%
1.5%
0.0%
0.0%
1.8%
1.1%
2.6%
21.0%
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Top Stories , Fashion , Style , Apple News , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Lady Gaga , Gisele Bundchen , Harry Styles , Emma Stone

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, 2019 Met Gala, Nipple Covers

Cardi B's Met Gala Ruby Nipple Covers Cost $250,000—Each!

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain Slams Game of Thrones: "Rape Is Not a Tool to Make a Character Stronger"

Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 210

Jay Cutler Checks Out a Location for His Future Butcher Shop—and Kristin Cavallari Approves!

Retta, Busy Tonight

Retta Turns a Story About Ripping Her Pantyhose in Church Into a Hysterical Comedy Bit on Busy Tonight

Brian Carter, Kristen Doute

Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Says She's "Single"

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince William Congratulates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Royal Baby With a Dad Joke

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Reunite at 2019 Met Gala: All the Possible Celebrity Ex Run-Ins

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.