In the last few months, Billie Eilish has seen her first album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, debut at No. 1, had the No. 1 song in the country for one week, unseating Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" after a record 19 weeks with "Bad Guy," delivered an unforgettable performance at both Coachella and Saturday Night Live, and—perhaps most importantly of all—finally met (and collaborated with) Justin Bieber.

Not bad for someone who can't even legally vote yet.

When talking about the 17-year-old wunderkind, it's hard not to bring age into it. It's the easy story for those of us who don't count ourselves among the Gen Z set to obsess over: How did pop music's Next Big Thing, who's nominated for The Female Artist of 2019, The Song of 2019, The Album of 2019 and The Music Video of 2019 at this year's People's Choice Awards (held on Sunday, Nov. 10 only on E!) accomplish all that she has before ever even becoming a legal adult? And how did she pop up, seemingly from out of nowhere, to lay claim to such a title?

Despite the fact that there are millions of fans her age who've been following her since her single "Ocean Eyes" dropped on SoundCloud in 2016 who will tell you there was nothing overnight about this, Eilish isn't bothered by the amazement over her age as it relates to her success. Or not too bothered, at least.