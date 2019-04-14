The crowd went wild for Billie Eilish as she made her debut at Coachella this weekend.

On Saturday night, the 17-year-old "Bury a Friend" artist took the stage in front of a jam-packed audience at the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. During her time on the Coachella stage, Billie performed her song "all the good girls go to hell," off of her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

It was during this song that Billie had some trouble remembering the lyrics. After getting a little lost in the song, Billie started singing, "Da da da da."