Festival Season Is Here! Which 2019 Coachella Performance Are You Heading to the Desert to See?

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 7:23 AM

Ariana Grande, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The time is now...festival season is upon us!

Today kicks off this year's back-to-back weekends of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California and we are so pumped.

As festival goers pack up their flower crowns and dye their hair exotic colors before heading out to the desert we're over here daydreaming about the killer lineup that lucky concert attendees will be seeing live.

For those of you not heading out to dance your heart out in the desert this year, don't worry you can watch the three-day festival (which happens on two different weekends) on the official YouTube station, so yay!

Now that you know where you'll be watching this epic super concert, the real question is who are you most excited to see perform? Will it be Ariana Grande? What about Childish Gambino or H.E.R.

Perhaps you're more into Diplo and Zedd?!

Read

You'll Never Believe What Coachella Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Seriously there are so many cool acts taking the stage this weekend that we can't pick a favorite.

Country fans are getting a little shout out with Kacey Musgraves, while actor Idris Elba is bringing something even more fresh during his set that we are so ready for.

Plus, there's BlackPink, Ella Mai, Janelle Monáe and more fierce woman scheduled to perform and we're all about it.

As you get ready to rock out this weekend, don't forget to vote for the performance you're most excited for below.

Cheers to a weekend full of dirt, drinks and lots of great music!

Coachella 2019 Performers Poll
Which act are you looking forward to seeing most at Coachella 2019?
