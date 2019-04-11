Make Way for the New Coachella Queen, Kylie Jenner

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

Kylie Jenner has had many memorable moments at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has become known for her glam Coachella looks, from colorful hair to stylish outfits! Last year, Kylie donned a hot pink wig while attending the 2018 festival.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul's appearance at Coachella last year came two months after she gave birth to baby Stormi Webster. For the weekend getaway, the E! star flew to the festival on a private jet with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. She also shared a photo on Instagram with her beau, Travis Scott, while at the music event.