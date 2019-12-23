Dying to Meet the Frasers?
Fans eager to watch 28-year-old psychic medium Matt Fraser's personal and professional ventures unfold on TV don't have to wait much longer. The supernaturally-inclined E! series—which officially debuts Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 p.m.—is releasing its two-part series premiere almost a month earlier than originally planned.
Starting today, Dec. 23, Meet the Frasers' inaugural pair of episodes will be available to watch via both VOD and TVE, so fans, skeptics and everyone in between can catch a preemptive glimpse of the upcoming sitcom-style reality show.