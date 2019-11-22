Psychic Medium Matt Fraser & Beauty Queen Alexa Papigiotis' Over-the-Top Relationship Will Make You LOL!

When a psychic medium and a beauty queen date, things are anything but ordinary.

Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis make this point abundantly clear in an all-new teaser for E!'s latest docu-series, Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan. 13). From what we see in the sneak peek above, the love birds certainly bring the funny with their "over-the-top" antics and LOL-worthy couple moments.

Case in point: Alexa's near perfect impression of Matt doing a reading.

"So, I'm channeling…A grandmother! Did you lose your grandmother, sir?" Alexa jokes while wearing Matt's bedazzled dinner jacket.

"No, but I lost a lot of money today at the store. That's who you're channeling, you're channeling my bank account," Matt quips in response.

Although the beauty queen "loves Matt being a psychic," she does admit that her beau has "no off button." And it appears as though Matt has inherited this trait from his mother Angela.

"What Alexa needs to know about Matt to keep him happy? Sex," Angela exclaims in the clip above.