by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 6:00 AM
The LADYGANG gals aren't afraid to put it out there.
The podcasters turned E! personalities made this abundantly clear during an exclusive game of "Most Likely" with E! News. For starters, Jac Vanek had no qualms revealing when (and where) she last sent her last sext.
"Probably sent one this morning," the LADYGANG star commented in the clip above. "While I was on the toilet…perfect time!"
While Vanek kept it pretty candid, the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalists declared it was Keltie Knight who was "most likely to overshare on social media."
"They're my friends, I think," the entertainment news expert defended.
We're sure Keltie's 87.4K followers on Instagram appreciate her candor, because we know we do!
Nonetheless, it's Becca Tobin who we would want in our corner during a fight. Per the LADYGANG squad, the Georgia native "could probably beat some ass."
"I'm the smallest one, but I will claw your eyeballs out," the Glee veteran quipped.
However, the LADYGANG trio found themselves divided over who would be the one to bail them out of jail. Eventually, it was ruled that Becca could con someone out of prison and Keltie could pull off the release via the proper channels.
"Keltie's just so organized," Tobin remarked. "She'd be there on time, she'd have the right way to pay…she'd bring us clean underwear. It'd be good, she's like the mom."
Be sure to watch Becca, Keltie and Jac's game of "Most Likely" for yourself in the video above!
The One Thing Sarah Paulson Stole From the American Horror Story: Apocalypse Set Will Warm Your Heart
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?