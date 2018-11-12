EXCLUSIVE!

So Did LADYGANG's Becca Tobin End Up Streaking at the 2018 People's Choice Awards?

Mon., Nov. 12, 2018

What a missed opportunity!

While we're thrilled for Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad on their big win at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, we're a little disappointed that the women of LADYGANG didn't walk away the victors in the Pop Podcast of 2018 category.

Why? Well, during an exclusive chat with E! News on the red carpet, LADYGANG star Becca Tobin vowed she would streak if they won at the PCAs.

"I promised that I would go streaking," the Glee veteran spilled. "I have those petals on my nipples right now so it would be fine."

"We were really hoping for a viral moment to boost everything for the LADYGANG," co-star Jac Vanek added.

However, the PCAs loss may've benefited the LADYGANG girls as Keltie Knight noted that they had a 7 a.m. call time for production of their latest episode. Speaking of new LADYGANG episodes, the women teased what's to come for their E! topical series.

Photos

The LADYGANG's Best Color-Coordinated Moments

"Our next guest is Rachel Platten, she's about to be a new mommy and the whole episode is about parenthood," Tobin further dished. "So we talk about some really nitty-gritty parts about being pregnant."

That's not all LADYGANG fans have to look forward to as Nikki Glaser, Robin Thicke, and more are slated to appear on the show.

"Robin Thicke is coming on the episode this week," Keltie concluded. "We went into his home with his girlfriend April and their baby and I change diapers to see if I should be a parent."

Is Keltie a "diaper genie" as she so claims? You'll have to watch LADYGANG this Sunday at 10:30 p.m. to find out.

Watch Becca, Keltie and Jac's exclusive red carpet chat for yourself in the video above!

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News tonight at 7!

