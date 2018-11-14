Instagram
Dream Kardashian turned 2 on November 10 and now she's having a party fit for a princess.
The daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian celebrated with her famous family, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, at one of their residences. It was a fairy-themed party filled with gorgeous decorations and lots and lots of desserts. Yum!
The KarJenner aunties documented the birthday party all across social media, showing off bits and pieces of what it looked like inside.
In one room, a frame made out of wood and structured in the shape of a teepee was adorned with leaves and butterfly decorations. There were also two women who were dressed in fairy godmother garb to make the whole event look even more thematic.
Dream's fairy tale birthday was replete with colorful decorations, desserts and festive outfits.
Take a look at the gallery below for some pictures inside!
Birthday Girl!
Dream looked on as she wore a beautiful blue dress and flower crown.
Sweet Tooth
Dream's birthday party guests were greeted with quite the spread of sweets.
Twirling in Toile
Dream enjoyed a popsicle while sitting down for a brief moment and looking as elegant as a ballerina.
Baby's First Bentley
Some 2-year-olds get clothes for their birthday. Dream got a sparkling blue Bentley.
Magical Setting
The gorgeous centerpiece truly added to the fairy tale aesthetic.
Let them eat cake
Just one of many desserts, Dream got a light blue cake. E! News learned that the cake was from Hansen's.
Fairy Godmothers
These two real-life fairies made the atmosphere feel even more magical.
Looking fly
Wings were at the ready for partygoers to wear.
The birthday party comes at a rather tense time between Dream's parents. On Tuesday, Rob allegedly filed court documents to fight the amount of money he pays in child support each month. He has also stepped back from filming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He apparently said in documents obtained by The Blast, "It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show."
Later on Tuesday, Blac Chyna fired back and trolled Rob with photos and videos of her three custom-made luxury cars, including a Bentley, a Ferrari and a Rolls Royce.
Happy birthday, Princess Dream!