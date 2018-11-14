RETURNS
Kylie Jenner Debuts Silvery Blond Hair Just in Time for Winter

Though there's never snow in California, Kylie Jenner is ringing in the new season in spirit with an icy 'do to match. 

The makeup mogul and mama debuted her new hair on Tuesday night, sharing a video from the hair chair around 10 p.m. While Jenner videotaped her hair in the mirror, a stylist got to work flat-ironing her newly silvery strands. 

As of late, the 21-year-old was sporting a warmer blond hue, but it seems it was time for Jenner to rock something a bit icier. 

The star is certainly no stranger to changing up her hair color. Whether with her real hair or with the help of wigs, she's donned practically every shade in the rainbow, from neon green and baby blue to emerald and peach. 

It's possible the new switch up is in honor of her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection launch next week. As Jenner teased on her Instagram account, the packaging features shades of metallic baby blue, silver and white. 

Whatever the reason, Jenner is certainly bringing some chill with her new hair. 

Kylie Jenner

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Brunette Bombshell

At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Kylie's tousled hair makes for the perfect romantic waves.  

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Big Barrel Curls

One word: Stunning! Her curly black tresses effortlessly cascade down her shoulders.

Kylie Jenner, Sweet 16, Kardashian

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Sweet 16

Kylie's hair is ultra-long and jet black for her 16th birthday party.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Test Run

She first experimented with her now-signature blue shade back in 2013, dying her under layer a bright blue hue.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Coachella Ready

Her warmer ombré is all about boho chic.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ombré Effects

At The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere, the E! star heats up the red carpet with a warm caramel ombré.

Kylie Jenner, American Music Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Fake Out

Don't go gaga over Kylie's bangs just yet—they're clip-ins!

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bye Bangs

The faux bangs are gone and her effortless layers return.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Dark Beauty

See ya, blonde! The E! star picks a solid dark hue for her hair, and coordinates her lips to match.

Kylie Jenner

KAO/Splash News

Peek-a-Boo

Surprise! Kylie adds a sneaky splash of blonde to the under layers of her hair.

Kylie Jenner, hair

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Aquafina FlavorSplash

Dark Matter

Chop, chop! Kylie trims her tresses into a shoulder-length cut and goes for a subtler, dark ombré.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Crop Chic

Before long, the old ombré proportions appear on her new short hair.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Lighten Up

To the light side! At least, that's where the ends of her hair are going with this drastic black-to-blond effect.

Kylie Jenner, Hair, Instagram

Instagram

Blond Before the Blue

Just before adopting her cerulean tint, Kylie debuts a blonder-than-ever ombré on Instagram. 

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Instagram

Just a Hair

Before she went for the blue ombré, Kylie experimented with playful teal streaks.

Kylie Jenner, Blue Hair

AKM-GSI

Blue Or Bust

And it's blue! The E! star debuts her eye-catching new tint.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Faded

Slightly less blue, but still a fun and flirty shade.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Instagram

Lady in Green

Kylie's color slightly shifts from teal to green in this Instagram snapshot.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Blue's Back

Looks like that Kelly green color was just a rinse (or an Instagram filter)!

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Instagram

Napes Up

Just ahead of the 2014 VMA Awards, she opts for added edge by shaving her nape.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Va Va VMAs

Jet black and side swept, Kylie's hair is all drama.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

Selfie Time

She takes out her extensions just in time for a candid selfie.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Abaca USA/AKM-GSI

Classic

Nothing beats her classic lengthy, raven tresses.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

Déjà Vu

Kylie is clearly channeling big sister Kim Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Family Matters

Whew! Kylie's dark, long locks are seriously glamorous, and again resemble Kim's flawless hair.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Christopher Polk/WireImage

Pile on the Length

The 17-year-old's extensions are in, and back to teal too.

Kylie Jenner, Hair, Instagram

Instagram

Cold Steel

Instead of her go-to-blue, Kylie settles for an added splash of grey to liven up her hair.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

FayesVision/WENN.com

Gone Gray

Kylie's steel gray seems to have softened into a dove shade.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Instagram

Blue Period

And the blue is back! The E! star revives here teal tresses with a black-and-blue ombré.

Kylie Jenner

Goodwin/WCP/Dunkin D/FAMEFLYNET

Back to Black

She's got dreamy raven locks again. 

Kylie Jenner, Nip + Fab

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Cut It Out

And before you know it, the E! star embraces a sexy collar bone-length chop.

Kylie Jenner

RMBI SWIS/AKM-GSI

Bit of Bronde

Kylie lightens up her tresses with a little bronde makeover.

Kylie Jenner, Stars Statement T-Shirts

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Silky & Sleek

Ahhh—the youngest Jenner's hair gives off a brilliant sheen as she goes back to her jet black hair color.  

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Wigging Out

While she's gone teal before, these electric blue locks appear to be part of an excellent wig. 

Kylie Jenner, Hair

PacificCoastNews

Pinky Keen

Kylie's next hair hue? Bubblegum pink! She styled the hair shade for Coachella 2015.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Mariotto/Chiva/INFphoto.com

Sweet & Simple

Her hair's never looked so healthy and voluminous as it does in this glam shot. 

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Andrew Parsons/i-Images/ZUMA Wire

Go Long

Extensions it is! She goes long and luxurious with this jet-black hairstyle. 

Kylie Jenner, Hair

AKM-GSI

Frosted

We've seen her teal tresses already, so this frosty blue 'do just puts a different twist on that trend.

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Golden Girl

Chop chop! Kylie returns to her signature mid-length raven hair. 

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

To Bronde or Not to Bronde?

Is it a wig or no? Either way, Kylie wears the fall-ready shade well. 

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Photographer Group / Splash News

Birthday Girl

For her 18th birthday bash, Ky goes platinum (not unlike Kim Kardashian's own bright-blond stint). 

Kylie Jenner, Blonde, Instagram

Instagram

New Fall Look

The teen star finally went "ashy dirty blonde," writing on Instagram, "Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!!"

Kylie Jenner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Green Goddess

The reality star appears at the Grand Opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie.

Kylie Jenner, Balmain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M

Chic Bob

She returned to black and debuted a chic bob in late October 2015.

Kylie Jenner

Michael Rozman

Long and Sleek

Kylie sported long waves again on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2015.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

E!

Red Hot

To celebrate her 19th birthday, Kylie made her hair "fire red."

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Wigs

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Wet 'N Wild

Kylie really embraced the torrential downpour look with this messy bob!

Kylie Jenner, Coachella 2017

Instagram

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Kylie really made a statement at Coachella 2017 with a highlighter yellow bob.

