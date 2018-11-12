The ladies did not hold back as they sang along in the crowd, recorded the show up above, jumped around, danced and smiled for the camera.

While they definitely looked like they were having an unforgettable night, Jenner's face mask was a reminder of the hardships people in California are facing right now amid destructive wildfires.

The news has not been lost on the siblings, who have been affected by the fires in Malibu, Calabasas, and the surrounding areas where they call home. They took the PCAs stage earlier in the night with a call to action.

"It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning," Kim began in their group acceptance speech.