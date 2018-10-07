They grow up so quickly, don't they?

Stormi Webster turned 8-months-old last week and her mom Kylie Jenner celebrated the day with a cute photo shoot on Instagram. "my little princess hit 8 months last week and i couldn't be more happy and sad all at the same time," she wrote.

In their pictures, both mother and daughter kept it casual clothing-wise. Stormi wore black pants and a white shirt with yellow and black Nike high tops, while Kylie went with leggings, a black shirt and her hair in a low bun. In the picture, Kylie holds onto a yellow sign that says "8 months" in cursive.

The makeup mogul talked about expanding her family on Saturday night during a Snapchat Q&A with her friend Jordyn Woods. She told viewers, "Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second. And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."