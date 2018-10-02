All the Details on Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi's Miami Trip

Kylie Jenner and her baby girl are taking Miami by storm.

The reality star and Stormi Webster jetted off to Miami, Florida for a weekend of fun and snuggles with their good friend, Jordyn Woods.

A source tells E! News, "Kylie and Jordyn wanted a quick girls getaway to Miami to continue to celebrate Jordyn's birthday. They partied at LIV because Kylie wanted to make sure Jordyn got the full '21st birthday' experience, but spent the rest of the time in Miami relaxing."

While at LIV, the makeup mogul turned heads in a red PVC leather ensemble and a short blonde bob and "let loose," says the insider. With her best friend, Jordyn, by her side she was "having a great time drinking and dancing."

Stormi, of course, sat this one out, but caught up with the girls the next day, when they lounged seaside on Dave Grutman's boat.