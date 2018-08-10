The fashion at Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party was crazy-good—"Okkkurrrr!"

Now that the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is legally able to drink, the Kardashians celebrated to the fullest extent, appearing at Delilah night club in West Hollywood, California last night. As you can imagine, this celebration included really amazing style. Designer dresses, diamond jewelry and mind-blowing shoes were all present at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' birthday party.

The birthday girl wore two ensembles: a silky, magenta mini dress and sparkling pink jumpsuit with a matching circular purse. She paired both looks with a low, blond ponytail and flawless, pink-hued makeup (but, of course, we expected nothing less from the ultimate beauty influencer).