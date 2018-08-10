by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 4:15 AM
Kylie Jenner has been known to serve a look! From her ever-changing hair color to being on the tip of fashion's hottest trends, the youngest Kar-Jenner never misses a beat.
Though Kylie is just now turning 21, her style has made a statement.
From that all-black mermaid-inspired Alexander Wang gown at the 2018 Met Gala to rocking an orange slit dress at PrettyLittleThing's Launch Party in L.A., Kylie's shown that she can switch it up and pull just about anything off.
While you wait at bated breath to see what fits Kylie picks to ring in her 21st birthday, take a look at some of her best looks yet in the gallery below!
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kylie perfects edgy glam wearing Alexander Wang at the 2018 Met Gala.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The makeup mogul stuns in a sheer, beaded Atelier Versace number at the 2017 Met Gala.
Denise Truscello/WireImage
The reality star wows in a form-fitting mini at the Sugar Factory grand opening in Las Vegas.
Article continues below
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kylie channels her edgier side with a plaid bomber jacket and studded heels.
All Access / AKM-GSI
Orange is a hard color to pull off, but Kylie does it flawlessly in this sexy slit dress with simple heels and simple styling.
LA Photo Lab / Splash News
Wow! Kylie pairs her beige bodysuit with a bright blue Balmain skirt and matching Birkin bag. We're loving the color combo!
Article continues below
Splash News
Kylie looks like a delicious piece of cotton candy at a Sugar Factory opening in Florida.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Kylie attends New York Fashion Week in a skin-baring lace gown that turns up the sex factor.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Image
Kylie stuns in a mesh Balmain dress.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M
The teen star pairs her embellished Balmain x H&M dress with thigh-hight black boots.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Kylie flaunts her hot body in this figure-hugging Bossa look.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Balmain
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kylie continues to show her love of Balmain at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.
Andrew Parsons/i-Images/ZUMA Wire
Kylie looks ethereal in a white sheer two-piece set that shows off her midriff and long legs.
Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com
Va-va-voom! Kylie flaunts major cleavage in this boob-baring, long-sleeved dress.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kylie shows lots of skin in this burgundy Alexandre Vauthier gown with a thigh-high slit.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living
Kylie flaunts her curves in a skintight Mistress Rocks bandage dress.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kylie turns heads in a shimmering gold Shady Zeineldine gown at the 2015 ESPY Awards.
Article continues below
George Pimentel/WireImage
Kylie's orange Nicholas Jebran dress compliments her sister's embellished gown perfectly.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In a white and cream ensemble
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In a high-waisted slit black skirt paired with a simple white crop top
Article continues below
PacificCoastNews.com
In a bodycon mini
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
In a fitted white top with sleek black trousers
Frazer Harrison/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
In a white midi
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In a steel asymmetrical design
Mark Davis/Getty Images
In hoodie-inspired LBD.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
In a molten pencil skirt and black crop top combo
Article continues below
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
In an asymmetrical black skirt with a crop top and booties.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Camilla & Marc's Pont dressLA.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In a dark floral-print mini
Article continues below
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
Kourtney Kardashian Already in a "Good Place" After Her Breakup: How She Put Younes Bendjima Behind Her
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?