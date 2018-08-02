by Lena Grossman | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 5:00 PM
Khloe Kardashian wants to give us the non-skim version of her take on the backlash Kim Kardashian West has been receiving following comments about her being "so skinny."
The comments went viral on Monday after Kim posted an Instagram video of an interaction with Khloe and Kendall Jenner as the sisters and momager Kris Jenner got ready for a charity poker tournament. "I've literally never seen a skinnier person in my entire life," Khloe said to the camera. She compared Kim's size to her pinkie finger.
Later on, Kim says, "I'm not that skinny! I'm down to 119 pounds!"
E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi spoke with the Good American founder about what Khloe really meant and how she tunes out social media haters.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rassi asked Khloe if she thought people were "taking the comments too far" and Khloe offered some clarification for us.
"She looks great and I'm praising her for looking good. But she always looked good," she said.
For the KarJenner clan, there's a fair amount of poking fun and "teasing each other." These lighter moments are seen in other parts of the Instagram video where Kendall holds up her teeny purse and jokes to Kim, "My purse is as tiny as you."
"People take anything and just run with it," Khloe told Rassi.
Having such massive social media followings comes with the territory of dealing with haters and rude comments both in the public eye and virtually. Even Khloe enjoys a hiatus from social platforms every once in a while to take a breather from the comments. When asked how she deals with the haters, Khloe said, "I turn off my social media. It's good to take a break and disconnect because it doesn't matter in my real world."
When it comes down to it, Instagram followers are just getting a snippet of the KarJenner's lives. There's more than meets the Instagram filter for this family. "My friends and family, they know our intentions in our hearts, and that just doesn't matter in my everyday life."
Check out Khloe's new Good American performance line which launched today, August 2.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
Kourtney Kardashian Attacks Kim's ''Values'' During a Sisterly Spat on KUWTK: ''You're a Very Distraught, Evil Human Being''
Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over New Moms Khloe & Kylie Jenner, Says "Never Say Never" to Having More Kids of Her Own!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?