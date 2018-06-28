RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian on Instagram: "There's No Going Back"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 7:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Kim Kardashian is back in Tristan Thompson's social media good graces. 

Nearly three months after the Cleveland Cavaliers player blocked the reality star on Instagram, the two called a digital truce. 

Kim suggested Thompson unblock her on Instagram during Khloe Kardashians 34th birthday party on Wednesday.

"Alright, guys, so what do you think? It's Khloe's birthday—do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?" Kim asked her followers in an Instagram video with Thompson in the background. 

"For Khloe's birthday, I think it's only right," the 27-year-old athlete responded as they both laughed. 

"So, uh, was that a yes?" Kim asked further. 

With two thumbs up from Thompson, it was time to hit the button. "There's no going back," she told him. "Now, the question is: Should I follow you again?"

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Journey: A Timeline

Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

The initial block came shortly after Kim addressed Thompson's cheating allegations on an April episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The two unfollowed each other just a few days later.

Kim hinted at their social media drama when she was asked about the situation involving her sister's basketball beau on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"Last time I went on TV and answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media so…" she told the co-hosts. "Not from Khloe."

Still, she had a diplomatic response when they asked her if any part of her was rooting for their relationship. "I'm always rooting for her—always rooting for love," Kim said. "I'm always rooting for families." 

While it looks like Tristan is inching back into the fold of the Kardashian family since they arrived back in Los Angeles last week, Khloe weighed in on the personal strife of the last few months when she responded to a critic on Twitter. 

"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she told the Twitter user, who said they were "disappointed" by Khloe and called her a hypocrite. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Kim Kardashian , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday With the Cutest New Photo of Babies Chicago West and True Thompson

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Watch as Tristan Thompson Dotes on Baby True in Heartwarming New Video

Khloe Kardashian, Wax Figure

Khloe Kardashian's Wax Figure Makes Her Debut in Las Vegas With an Iconic Look

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

How Kylie Jenner Is Doing Motherhood Her Way

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram, 11-17-17

Khloe Kardashian Reveals What it Takes to ''Even Co-Exist'' With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kanye West Thought Kim Kardashian Might Divorce Him Over Slavery Comments

Hugh Grant, Seth Meyers, Look-Alikes, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers Was Hugh Grant’s Doppelganger in the '90s—Plus See More Celebrity Lookalikes

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.