Kim Kardashian is back in Tristan Thompson's social media good graces.

Nearly three months after the Cleveland Cavaliers player blocked the reality star on Instagram, the two called a digital truce.

Kim suggested Thompson unblock her on Instagram during Khloe Kardashians 34th birthday party on Wednesday.

"Alright, guys, so what do you think? It's Khloe's birthday—do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?" Kim asked her followers in an Instagram video with Thompson in the background.

"For Khloe's birthday, I think it's only right," the 27-year-old athlete responded as they both laughed.

"So, uh, was that a yes?" Kim asked further.

With two thumbs up from Thompson, it was time to hit the button. "There's no going back," she told him. "Now, the question is: Should I follow you again?"