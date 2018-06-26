Forced to guess, we'd say her tips would boil down to this: Do what works for you. Because that's how the lip kit maven has been playing it since she and boyfriend Travis Scott first discovered they were expecting last year.

That's when she made the decision to go dark, and not breathe a word about her pregnancy to her combined 135 million social media followers. An extremely uncharacteristic decision for someone so adept at Instagram selfies and Snapchat stories, it was done to save herself the stress of preparing for parenthood in the unforgiving glare of the spotlight. "tktktktk," she explained to her Instagram followers. "Kylie did it her way, which I thought was really beautiful," Kris told E! News. "And she just really wanted to take the time for her baby and herself."

Since Stormi's Feb. 1 arrival, Kylie has returned to her regularly scheduled social media programming—and her jam-packed, sometimes peripatetic lifestyle, jetting from Houston to Turks and Caicos to the South of France. After a prolonged period spent more or less in hiding, says a source, she's enjoying "being back out in the real world. It's been very freeing and fun." The same could be said of motherhood. While most new parents would agree those early months are challenging, Kylie has a different viewpoint. Speaking to Kim for a recent profile in ES Magazine, she insisted, "It's actually been the opposite for me. I feel like it's just been so amazing, and so much fun. I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it's been such a great experience."