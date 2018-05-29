CATCH UP
ON E!

Chicago West Is Ready for Her Closeup in Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 29, 2018 2:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chicago West

Instagram

Hey, baby girl!

Chicago Westlooks totally angelic in a photo shared by Kim Kardashian to Instagram on Tuesday. The 4-month-old, who was born via surrogate on Jan. 15, sports a white onesie as she peers into the camera with the sweetest smile on her face. 

(It's obvious Chicago inherited her famous mama's long eyelashes, who has said she never wears falsies or extensions.)

"My baby Chi," Kim captioned the snapshot. Since her birth, the E! reality star and business mogul has only shared a handful of photos of her third child with hubby Kanye West

Photos

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

In addition to Chi, Kim and Kanye are proud parents to 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West. "Three is wild," Kardashian shared during a recent appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, adding that the newborn's big brother and sister "really love her." 

And as the 37-year-old revealed to Ellen DeGeneres, the couple was picking between a few names before ultimately landing on a moniker that pays tribute to the rapper's hometown. 

"[Chicago] is a place that made him, a place that he remembers his family from," explained during an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "He really wanted his mother's name. I love that name, too. I just wasn't sure if it's so much to live up to."

Kim and Kanye were considering Donda (Kanye's late mother), Mary Jo (Kim's grandmother) and Grace, but Chicago won out in the end. "I just felt like Chicago was cool and different," Kardashian said. 

As do we! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chicago West , Kim Kardashian , Kardashians , Celeb Kids , Babies , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy Courtside Date Night at NBA Playoffs

Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Inside Scott Disick's Unique Relationship With the Kardashian Family as Kourtney's Co-Parent

Seinfeld, Tom's Restaurant

Which '90s Sitcom Do You Want Revived ASAP? Vote Now!

Gail Simmons

Top Chef's Gail Simmons Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and First Son

The Bachelorette, Garrett Yrigoyen

The Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen Under Fire for Alleged Instagram Activity

Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry's Romance Timeline: Inside the Turbulent History of Teen Mom 2's Most Bullied Star

The Walking Dead Season 8 Finale, Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln Is Leaving The Walking Dead After Season 9

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.