Khloe Kardashian isn't hearing wedding bells for the time being.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues working on her relationship with Tristan Thompson, some fans are wondering if an engagement or even marriage could be coming soon between the parents.

But according to a source, Khloe is not rushing to get married right now.

"Of course she has always thought she would get married again and wanted that with Tristan, but any conversation or plans have been put to a halt and are not even a discussion," our insider shared. "Now that she has made a decision to spend more time in Cleveland, Khloe and Tristan are trying to repair their relationship one day at a time."

They also are focused on giving their daughter True Thompson plenty of love and attention as they stay put in Cleveland.