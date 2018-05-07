When it comes to red carpets, fashion lovers really don't miss a thing.

During the 2018 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner turned heads in her black mermaid-inspired gown by Alexander Wang as she ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's staircase.

But after posing for photos with Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians met up with Selena Gomez where she showed off an unexpected accessory.

In a photo going viral, social media users can't help but spot a band-aid on her left arm.

While we don't know the reason behind this boo-boo, the residue is hard to spot at first glance. Besides, we also have those angular sunglasses, clicked back bun and jewelry to admire and focus on.