It's Stormi's world after all!

Ahead of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's little girl's second birthday, the former couple reunited with other members of the Kar-Jenner fam to celebrate at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Fans also spotted Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, North West and Penelope Disick taking in all the Disney magic on Wednesday afternoon.

"They seemed to be having fun and looked pretty carefree," one eyewitness told E! News as they spotted the famous group waiting in line to ride The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure. "Kylie pointed out Ariel to Stormi!"

And with Stormi's big day right around the corner (mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 1), Kylie's fans are looking forward to the release of her next makeup collection—designed by the 22-year-old in "collaboration" with Stormi and inspired by the toddler.