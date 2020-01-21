Kids say the darndest things!

On Tuesday,Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

In the short but sweet clip, his little nugget is asking him to play the popular and beloved song "Old Town Road," by Lil Nas X (which also features Billy Ray Cyrus). "Dream is the funniest," the reality TV personality captioned his post of his father-daughter time.

"Can you put the horse in the front," Dream giggles, as she tells her dad in the short clip. "It's the horses in the back," Rob quips.

"Can you put the horse in the back, please," the 3-year-old asks once more. "Can you put that?"

The too cute for words video also caught the attention of Dream's aunt, Kim Kardashian. "She is so so silly," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented. Many not only agreed with the fashion and beauty mogul, but they couldn't help but share how adorable Dream was.