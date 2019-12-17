You should have filled your guts, Kendall Jenner!

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on The Late Late Show where guest host Harry Styles asked the guest of honor to rank her siblings in order of their parenting skills.

"I mean, I'll start by saying they actually are all amazing," Kendall shared during a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." "But, I'd say Rob is number one, and then—he's so good to his daughter. And then it would be, like, Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney."

Now that some time has passed, how is the family feeling about the ranking? Kim Kardashian has the answer.

"First off, in her defense, she did start if off with, ‘You guys, they are all amazing parents.' So of course everyone is going to take just the order," Kim shared on today's all-new The Ellen DeGeneres Show.