Kim Kardashian's latest fashion ensemble is throwing it back...

On Tuesday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made everyone nostalgic when she was spotted wearing a vintage Virginia Beach tee that was knotted in the back. Naturally, this throwback t-shirt hack, which was a huge trend in the '90s and early aughts, showed off her best ass-ets.

It helped that her low-rise pants were also gasp-worthy, which made the knotted tee accentuate her small waist.

The 39-year-old beauty mogul paired her retro top with snakeskin-printed pants that were laced up throughout the side seam and front. It was a rocker-chic lewk that certainly made heads turn during her afternoon outing. Of course, she threw on her signature sandal heels to complete her statement-making ensemble.

Right now, Kim is enjoying the city of Miami with her sister, Kourtney Kardsahian, and best friend, Jonathan Cheban (aka Foodgod). The trio is expected to attend the Dior show in the evening, but it looks like the KKW Beauty founder got a head-start when it came to playing up her style.