Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Most Epic Halloween Costumes!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 4:00 AM

Need a pick-me-up heading into this year's Hallow's Eve?

To those who've found their holiday spirit dwindling in the aftermath of Halloweekend (and those still hoping their "Aha" outfit moment is on its way): we've got just the remedy. Glean inspiration and energy to boot from Kim Kardashian, whose varied collection of past Halloween looks spans several genres, from steamy to spooky to savvy on more counts than one.

Whether she's embodying icons like Cher and Madonna or dressing up as herself two years ago, the KKW Beauty founder's annual Oct. 31 ensembles have been turning heads and making headlines for years. Yes, even before 2018's unforgettable group costume, which saw Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner looking particularly fabulous as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Scroll through the costume retrospective below to revisit Kim's best Halloween looks from the last decade and beyond!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Kim Kardashian, Halloween 2018

Instagram

2018

Is that Kim or Pamela Anderson?!

Kim Kardashian, Victoria's Secret Angel, Halloween

Twitter

2018

Wowzers! Kim sets pulses racing in a Victoria's Secret-inspired lingerie look complete with angel wings.

Aaliyah, Kim Kardashian, Halloween

Splash News

2017

Kim also showcased an Aaliyah costume.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, Halloween, 2017, Madonna, Michael Jackson

Instagram

2017

Kim and also dressed up as Madonna while accompanying sister Kourtney Kardashian, who dressed up as Michael Jackson.

Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, Halloween

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

2017

Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban attended a party as Cher and Sonny Bono.

Saint West, North West

Kim Kardashian West

2016

Kim brought out her old Princess Jasmine costume, dressed up her daughter in a similar outfit and dressed up son Saint West as Aladdin.

Kim Kardashian, Halloween 2015 Costume

Instagram

2015

Throwback! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows how to poke fun at herself, as she recycled a colorful maternity look that was criticized by many viewers at the time; a floral print Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown she wore to the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with her and Kanye West's daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian, Halloween, Instagram

Instagram

2014

Scary skeleton!

Kim Kardashian, Halloween

Ralph Notaro / Splash News

2012

Meow! Kim rocks a skintight catsuit for a Halloween party in Miami.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

TS,PacificCoastNews.com

2012 (with Kanye West)

Kim makes one ravishing mermaid if you ask us!

Kim Kardashian, Halloween

Instagram

2012

Wowzer! Kim flaunts a whole lotta cleavage while trying on a leopard onesie.

Kim Kardashian

Bennett Raglin/WireImage.com

2011

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channels seductive Batman villain Poison Ivy.

Kim Kardashian

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com

2011

Kim looks bewitching!

Halloween, Kim Kardashian

celebuzz.com

2010

Little Red Riding Hood never looked this hot!

Halloween, Kim Kardashian

celebuzz.com

2010

Shiver me timbers, she's a pirate!

Halloween, Kim Kardashian

celebuzz.com

2010

Kim is red hot as the Queen of Hearts.

Halloween, Kim Kardashian

celebuzz.com

2010

When in doubt, pull out the catsuit!

Halloween, Kim Kardashian

celebuzz.com

2009

Hot mama! Kim shows lots of skin in this gorgeous Princess Jasmin ensemble.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Startracksphoto.com

2008 (with Khloé Kardashian)

Kim is one fab flapper.

Kim Kardashian

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

2008

Wonder Woman to the rescue!

Would you recreate any of these? With so many options to choose from, it's hard to pick favorites. 

