by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 27, 2019 3:39 PM
North West is a mood.
The 6-year-old cutie stole the show at her dad Kanye West's Jesus Is King Sunday Service Experience. Ye, who recently dropped his highly anticipated album, took to the stage at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Of course, Kim Kardashian and Kanye's eldest daughter joined her dad and sang along with him. At one point, the Yeezy designer gave the mic to the 6-year-old star, and she soaked up her moment on stage. It's safe to say she was the center of attention during the Sunday afternoon event, and we don't blame her!
For the special celebration, the 42-year-old star also performed a few hits from his latest album and his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo.
"Omg performing Pablo Songs," the KKW Beauty founder tweeted on Sunday afternoon. She previously shared, "Go to my IG stories for the best Sunday Service videos ever!!!!! OMG Kenny G is right next to me," she wrote excitedly. "Praying he goes up on stage!!!!"
The Sunday Service Experience comes only a few days after Kanye finally released his Jesus Is King album.
"Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me," he told host Zane Lowe in a candid interview. "I've spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I'm no longer a slave, I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free."
He also revealed that he abstained from pre-marital sex during the final stages of production. In addition to his album, Ye released an IMAX documentary titled, Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience.
It's unclear if the 42-year-old rapper plans to go on tour, but if he does, we hope North joins him!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?