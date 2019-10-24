Kanye Westis telling all in his latest interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music Beats 1.

The Jesus Is King artist sat down with the radio host at his new ranch in Wyoming on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Together, the self-proclaimed "greatest artist in existence" and Zane talked about all things music, Kanye's new life in the great outdoors and how Christianity has shaped his view of the world.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. In total, Ye and Zane talked for nearly three hours, which fans can watch in full when the video hits YouTube on Friday.

Of course, some of the topics they touched on have been brought up in previous conversations. For example, it appears that the rapper hasn't given up on his dream of making it to the White House and shares that he's still in the process of planning his campaign.

To see his statements in their entirety, check out the highlights below!