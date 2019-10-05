by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 3:10 PM
If looks could kill!
Kylie Jenner is serving bawdy and face just days after she and Travis Scott decided to take some "space apart" from each other, after 2 years of being together. Despite the former pair hitting the pause button on their relationship, it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't letting this break affect her. Case in point: she and her bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby), had a little fun playing dress up on Friday night.
Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old reality TV personality showed off her sizzling figure and posed with her BFF in flirty matching co-ord sets. "just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond," Kylie shared, alongside a few photos of them wearing body-hugging skirts, crop tops and fuzzy animal-printed hats.
However, the beauty mogul opted for a gray-colored ensemble, while Anastasia donned a cream-colored one. In any case, it was certainly a memorable lewk!
Kylie Jenner Films Stormi Wearing a Travis Scott Shirt While Playing on New Playset After Split
Additionally, Stassie Baby posted the same image on Instagram, writing, "my twin flame."
Earlier this week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Twitter to break her silence on her and Travis' split. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi [Webster]‼️" she wrote on Thursday about the news. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."
Furthermore, she explained other headlines about her recent reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga. "Kylie wanted to have a girls' night out last night and Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news," a source previously told E! News of the former couple's run-in. "[Tyga] was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hangout, since they were already out."
Of the speculation surrounding their reunion, Kylie set the record straight. She wrote, "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."
All in all, it looks like the reality TV personality is focusing on herself and her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.
