In her latest Instagram photo shoot, Khloe Kardashian channels a modeling icon and fellow popular reality actress: the late Anna Nicole Smith.

The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recreated one of Smith's iconic Guess jeans ads from 1992. Khloe sports a denim corset and shoulder-length blonde hair teased and side-swept, Old Hollywood style.

"Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign," Khloe wrote.

"Perfection [heart eyes emoji]," commented Tristan Thompson, Khloe's ex and father of their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.

However, Khloe did not respond to him on Instagram.

"Perfection [fire emoji][red heart emoji]," commented her sister Kylie Jenner."Twins!!!!!!" Kim Kardashian chimed in. "Omg she's my fave and so are you!!!"

Khloe reacted, "Stop it!!!!! Who are you!!!!!!!! Omg I love you!!!!!" Their mom Kris Jenner also had some thoughts, "You are so beautiful inside and out."

Kourtney Kardashian posted a cat heart-eyes emoji.

Then a new Playboy Playmate, Smith had replaced supermodel Claudia Schiffer in the Guess print and TV campaign, which launched her modeling career. Last year, the company released a new line of hoodies and T-shirts featuring images of Smith in the 1992 campaign.