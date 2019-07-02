Move over, Annie Leibovitz—North Westis picking up her camera.

Kim Kardashian's famous 6-year-old firstborn is tackling a new hobby: photography. The reality star shared new snaps of herself with E! stars Natalie Halcro and Olivia Piersonas they posed in the family's screening room.

The pictures seemed usual for the KKW Beauty mogul's Instagram feed—until you noticed the photo credit.

"[Photos] by North West," the proud mama captioned the shots.

"Need North to take my new LinkedIn profile photo," one comment read.