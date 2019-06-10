by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 11:07 AM
It's time to keep up with Psalm West!
Close to a month after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, the proud parents have been giving their newborn a bit of privacy.
But on Monday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star surprised fans with a sweet new photo of her son.
"Psalm Ye," she wrote on Instagram as her four-week-old baby boy napped in a comfortable white onesie.
This marks the first photo Kim has posted since she revealed the name of her baby on May 17. At the time, fans only got a long shot of the baby in a text message between mom and Kanye.
As you likely could have guessed, family and friends couldn't help but sound off on the new photo.
"WOW look at him," Khadijah Haqq McCray wrote in the comments section. Sister Malika Haqq added, "Sweetest."
Friend Nicole Williams-English added, "Wow he's perfect."
Speaking of perfect, that could be the right word to describe Kim and Kanye's family as they get used to being a family of six.
"They are getting settled and trying to really soak it all in because it goes so fast," a source previously shared with E! News. "Kim has her hands full, but she is on official maternity leave and not working. Kanye is working a little bit, and he's very helpful with the big kids."
"Seeing the older kids get to experience a baby brother is so special," our insider added. "She had given them little jobs to help with the baby and is teaching them how to take care of him. The whole family is very involved."
With Father's Day less than a week away, we have a feeling this family will have something special planned. After all, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew recently celebrated Kanye's birthday with heartfelt messages and photo memories.
"To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me," Kim wrote on social media over the weekend. "Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!"
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
